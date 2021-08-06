Home / News / Auto News / Honda teases its upcoming Hornet 2.0-based adventure tourer
Auto

Honda teases its upcoming Hornet 2.0-based adventure tourer

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 05:56 pm

Honda is gearing up to announce a new adventure bike in India on August 19. In the run-up to the launch event, the automaker has released yet another teaser for the Hornet 2.0-based motorcycle, revealing a few more design features. It will come with a tall handlebar, split seats, a raised windscreen, and a 2-piece pillion grab rail. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The vehicle will offer knuckle guards and a semi-faired body

The Honda adventure bike will likely feature an aggressive look with a muscular fuel tank, a semi-faired design, a split-style seat, a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. It will also house a tinted windscreen, an LED headlamp, and blacked-out knuckle guards with integrated turn indicators. The two-wheeler is also expected to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed gearbox

The upcoming Honda bike will be fueled by a 184.4cc, single-cylinder, engine that makes 17.03hp of power and 16.1Nm of torque in the Hornet 2.0. The motor will be linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes will be offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the Honda adventure motorcycle will likely be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

The official pricing and availability details of the Honda Hornet 2.0-based adventure bike will be announced at the time of its launch on August 19. For reference, the Hornet 2.0 starts at Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta debuts with an 815hp engine

Latest News

'Cobra Kai' S04 finally gets release date, premiering this December

'Cobra Kai' S04 finally gets release date, premiering this December

Entertainment

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 14: Complete report

Sports

78th Venice Film Festival: Picking nine of our favorite flicks

Entertainment

How to watch field hockey? Here is a useful guide

Sports

'Marjaawaan' song review: Akshay Kumar-Vaani's chemistry looks forced on screen

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Hyundai increases the prices of its cars in India

Auto

2021 MG Hector CVT review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Ahead of launch, 2021 Honda Amaze reaches dealerships

Auto

TVS increases the prices of its Apache line-up in India

Auto

Renault India celebrates 10th anniversary with KIGER RXT (O) variant

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Ahead of launch, 2021 Honda Amaze reaches dealerships

Auto

Honda Hornet 2.0-based tourer to be launched on August 19

Auto

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S goes official in Malaysia

Auto

2021 Honda Amaze tipped to be launched by August 17

Auto

Honda News

Honda launches entry-level U-Go e-scooter in China

Auto

These Honda cars have become costlier in India

Auto

Honda CB400F, with a 399cc parallel-twin engine, launched in China

Auto

2021 Honda Amaze to debut on August 18; pre-bookings open

Auto

Fifth-generation Honda City sedan gets 'Ok Google' voice command facility

Auto
Trending Topics