Honda Hornet 2.0-based tourer to be launched on August 19

Dwaipayan Roy
Honda has announced via a teaser video that a new tourer motorcycle will be launched in India on August 19. It is likely to be based on the Hornet 2.0. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have a semi-faired look and shall feature knuckle-guard integrated turn indicators and a tall windscreen. It should run on a 184.4cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike should offer full-LED lighting and alloy wheels

The upcoming Honda bike will have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a two-piece pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and turn indicators integrated into the knuckle guards. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and will ride on designer 17-inch alloy wheels. It is likely to have a fuel storage capacity of 12-liter.

Information

It might be fueled by a 17hp, 184cc engine

The upcoming Honda tourer is likely to be powered by a BS6-compliant 184.4cc, single-cylinder engine paired to a 5-speed gearbox. In Hornet 2.0, the mill makes 17.03hp of power at 8,500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the upcoming Honda touring bike will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. For better handling, ABS might also be offered. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

Pricing and availability details of the upcoming Honda adventure motorcycle will be announced at the launch event on August 19. However, the vehicle is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

