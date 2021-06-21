Honda N7X to be offered in four trims: Details here

Honda N7X tipped to be fueled by a 1.5-liter engine

Honda is rumored to unveil the production-spec model of its N7X SUV in the global market in August this year. To recall, its concept version was unveiled last month. A new leak suggests that the four-wheeler will be available in S, E, Prestige, and Prestige HS trims, and will likely run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine with a hybrid powertrain to be added later.

It sports a chrome-finished multi-slat grille

The Honda N7X features a premium design with a chromed horizontal slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out air vent, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. For lighting, it houses wrap-around LED headlights, LED DRLs, fog lamps, and split taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, a character line running across the length, wheel arch cladding, and designer wheels.

A 1.5-liter petrol engine to fuel the car

Honda N7X is speculated to run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine, which will come linked to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. A hybrid powertrain is also expected to be offered later. The SUV might also share its engine details with the HR-V.

The vehicle should offer seven seats and enhanced safety features

Details regarding the interiors of the Honda N7X are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to be equipped with a 7-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel and automatic climate control. It should also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For the passengers' safety, the four-wheeler should also provide multiple airbags and ABS with EBD.

Honda N7X: Availability

Honda is likely to announce the production-spec N7X SUV in August. It is likely to go on sale in Indonesia first followed by other South Asian markets. If it comes to Indian shores, it will rival the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai ALCAZAR.