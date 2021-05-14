Production-specific Honda N7X SUV to be unveiled in August
The production version of the Honda N7X concept SUV, which was revealed earlier this month, will debut in August. It is likely to replace the BR-V in South East Asian markets. The concept car borrows styling cues from the Honda City sedan and is likely to be powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine. However, details regarding its interiors are unavailable. Here are more details.
The car has LED taillamps with U-shaped brake lights
The Honda N7X concept sports a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with multiple slats, sleek headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, wheel arches with black cladding, and multi-spoke rims. Wrap-around LED taillights with U-shaped brake lamps and a window wiper are available on the rear.
It might be fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine
The production-specific iteration of the Honda N7X concept is expected to draw power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine mated to either a manual or a CVT gearbox. The power figures of the mill are not known as of now.
The car will have seven seats and multiple airbags
Honda has not revealed the interior details of the N7X concept. However, the production-specific model is expected to have a premium cabin with seven seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be available for ensuring the passengers' safety.
Honda N7X: Availability
The 7-seater production version of the Honda N7X concept will be unveiled in August. If and when this model arrives in India, it will take on rivals like the Hyundai ALCAZAR and Tata Safari.