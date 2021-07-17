Honda NX200 to be launched in India next month

Honda is likely to launch a new adventure bike in India this August, as per a BikeDekho report. It will be based on the Hornet 2.0 and should be called the NX200. The two-wheeler is expected to draw styling cues from the CBF190X and CX-02 Concept. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 184cc engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike should have a windscreen and 17-inch wheels

The Honda NX200 is expected to have a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a prominent beak, high-set handlebars with knuckle guards, an upswept exhaust, and a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate holder. A raised windscreen and sporty graphics should also be present. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

It might be fueled by a 17hp, 184cc engine

The Honda NX200 is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 184.4cc, fuel-injected engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of 17hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.1Nm at 6,000rpm.

There should be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda NX200 is likely to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are expected to be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Honda NX200: Pricing and availability

In India, the Honda NX200 is likely to carry a premium of around Rs. 15,000 over the Hornet 2.0, which starts at Rs. 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is expected to debut here next month.