Home / News / Auto News / Honda NX200 to be launched in India next month
Auto

Honda NX200 to be launched in India next month

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 09:26 pm
Honda NX200 to be launched in India next month
Honda to launch NX200 bike in India this August

Honda is likely to launch a new adventure bike in India this August, as per a BikeDekho report. It will be based on the Hornet 2.0 and should be called the NX200. The two-wheeler is expected to draw styling cues from the CBF190X and CX-02 Concept. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 184cc engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike should have a windscreen and 17-inch wheels

The Honda NX200 is expected to have a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a prominent beak, high-set handlebars with knuckle guards, an upswept exhaust, and a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate holder. A raised windscreen and sporty graphics should also be present. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

It might be fueled by a 17hp, 184cc engine

The Honda NX200 is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 184.4cc, fuel-injected engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of 17hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.1Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety

There should be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda NX200 is likely to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are expected to be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda NX200: Pricing and availability

In India, the Honda NX200 is likely to carry a premium of around Rs. 15,000 over the Hornet 2.0, which starts at Rs. 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is expected to debut here next month.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal

Latest News

Here are the notable achievements of Indians at Olympics

Sports

'Don't Wait Up' review: Shakira glows in neon-lit night ocean

Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to cost Rs. 20,000 in India

Technology

Shefali Shah's next directorial 'Happy Birthday Mummyji' releases July 23

Entertainment

Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal

Auto

Latest Auto News

Harley-Davidson Sportster S bike might be launched in India soon

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 125 becomes costlier by Rs. 4,600 in India

Auto

Bajaj CT 110, Platina 110 are now Rs. 8,000 costlier

Auto

Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022

Auto

Ducati India starts accepting bookings for the Multistrada V4 bike

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Honda launches its 2022 Super Cub moped in Europe

Auto

2022 Honda Monkey bike, with Euro 5-compliant 124cc engine, unveiled

Auto

Production-specific Honda N7X SUV to be unveiled in August

Auto

Honda launches its Dio scooter in the Philippines: Details here

Auto

Honda News

Honda Civic Hatchback, with new look and two engines, revealed

Auto

2021 Honda CB150 Verza launched at around Rs. 1 lakh

Auto

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour debuts at Rs. 37.2 lakh

Auto

Honda recalls several bikes, scooters in India over faulty reflector

Auto

Honda ADV150 Special Edition debuts with a unique color scheme

Auto
Trending Topics