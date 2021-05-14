Patent for Honda PCX ELECTRIC scooter filed in India

Honda has filed a patent for the PCX ELECTRIC scooter in India. To recall, it was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and is already available in the international markets. As for the highlights, the vehicle looks similar to the fuel-powered PCX125 and comes with a digital instrument console and two swappable battery packs. It promises a range of 40km per charge.

Design

The scooter has a full-LED lighting setup

The Honda PCX ELECTRIC has a large front apron with twin integrated headlamps and a windshield, a wide floorboard, and a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on black alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 1,380mm and a ground clearance of 132mm.

Information

It runs on a 5.6hp electric motor

The Honda PCX ELECTRIC draws power from a 5.6hp electric motor. It has a top-speed of 60km/h and promises a range of 40km/charge. It is offered with two swappable battery packs that can be charged in 6-hours when plugged into an EV charging station.

Safety

It has twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda PCX ELECTRIC is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the maxi-style e-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Honda PCX ELECTRIC : Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Honda PCX ELECTRIC in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should cost around Rs. 1.5 lakh and take on rivals like the Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X.