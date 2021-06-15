Home / News / Auto News / Honda recalls several bikes, scooters in India over faulty reflector
Honda recalls several bikes, scooters in India over faulty reflector

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 04:05 pm
Honda recalls several bikes, scooters in India over faulty reflector
Honda two-wheelers recalled due to faulty reflectors

Honda has issued a recall order for five bikes and three scooters in India that were manufactured between November 2019 and January 2021. They include the CB300R, H'ness CB350, XBlade, Hornet 2.0, CB Shine, Activa 125, Active 5G and Activa 6G. The affected models might have incorrectly positioned reflex reflectors, which may result in inadequate light reflection. Here are more details.

Official stance

'No problems in night-time driving due to faulty reflectors'

An inadequate amount of light might be reflected due to the improper positioning of the reflectors. However, Honda claims that this is not a serious issue and will not create problems during night-time driving. The brand is undertaking the recall as a precautionary measure. Dealerships are also carrying out inspections of their inventory. If any faulty models are found, they will be recalled.

How to check the recall eligibility of your two-wheeler?

To check the recall eligibility of their two-wheelers, customers can head to the company's website and enter the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) found on invoices and vehicle registration cards. If the vehicle is affected by the recall, customers can contact a nearby dealership and book a service appointment. Affected two-wheelers with an expired warranty are also covered under the recall.

The CB350 is also being recalled due to faulty gear

Separately, the company has also started a voluntary recall program for the CB350 bike manufactured between November 25-December 12 last year. In the affected models, the material used in the fourth gear's countershaft has a different grade. Prolonged usage might lead to issues but no cases of failure has been reported yet. The recall is free and does not take warranty status into consideration.

A look at the Honda H'ness CB350

Honda H'ness CB350 has a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a semi-digital instrument console, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 348.36cc, fuel-injected engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 20.8hp of power and 30Nm of torque. For the passengers' safety, there are disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

Trending Topics