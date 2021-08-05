Home / News / Auto News / Honda launches entry-level U-Go e-scooter in China
Honda launches entry-level U-Go e-scooter in China

Harshita Malik
Japanese automaker Honda has introduced a new electric scooter in the Chinese market, called the Honda U-Go. It is priced starting at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 86,000) and is offered in two variants. As for the key highlights, the entry-level two-wheeler has a minimalist design and packs a removable battery with a claimed range of up to 65km per charge. Here's our roundup.

Design

It houses a full-LED lighting setup

Honda U-Go has a kerb weight of 83kg

The Honda U-Go features a simple and sleek design with a headlight-mounted apron, a flat seat, a pillion grab rail, a utility box, as well as a USB charging port. It also houses an LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED system for lighting, a 350mm long footboard, and a 26-liter under-seat storage compartment. The scooter rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels.

Internals

The range can be extended up to 130km

The Honda U-Go is backed by a 48V 30Ah Lithium-ion removable battery pack, paired with a 1.2kW hub motor on the regular model and an 800W motor on the low-speed variant. The regular variant has a top-speed of 53km/h and a maximum range of 65km, which can be doubled to 130km by using two battery packs.

Safety

The front wheel gets a disc brake

For the rider's safety, the Honda U-Go is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Details about ABS or CBS are not clear as of now. Suspension duties on the electric vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Honda U-Go: Pricing

The Honda U-Go carries a starting price-tag of CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the low-speed variant while the regular model costs CNY 7,999 (around Rs. 91,700). There is no official word regarding the e-sctooer's arrival in India.

