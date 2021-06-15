HOP LYF and LEO electric scooters launched in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 06:46 pm

HOP Electric Mobility launches LYF and LEO e-scooters

HOP Electric Mobility has launched its LYF and LEO electric scooters in India. The former is sold in LYF Basic, LYF, and LYF Extended variants, while the latter is available in LEO Basic, LEO, and LEO Extended versions. As for the highlights, the vehicles look sporty and offer many features. They promise a range of up to 125km per charge. Here are more details.

Design

The scooters have a USB charger and an anti-theft alarm

The HOP LYF and LEO have a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an anti-theft wheel lock, and a USB charger. The scooters come with a side-stand sensor, a remote key, an anti-theft alarm, an LED instrument console, and ride on blacked-out wheels. GPS and internet connectivity are offered as optional.

Information

The HOP LEO has a top-speed of 60km/h

The HOP LYF is fueled by a 2.7hp electric motor and has a top-speed of 50km/h, while the HOP LEO runs on a 3.6hp motor and attains a top-speed of 60km/h. Both the scooters promise a maximum range of 125km/charge (with dual battery pack).

Safety

Both the e-scooters are equipped with disc brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the HOP LYF and LEO have disc brakes on both the wheels, along with reverse gear (up to 5km/h), park assist, and three riding modes. Suspension duties on both the electric scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

HOP LYF and LEO: Pricing

In India, the HOP LYF carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 65,500, while the HOP LEO begins at Rs. 72,500 (both prices, ex-showroom). The company also plans to launch a new OXO 100 e-bike with a top-speed of 100km/h and a range of 100km/charge.