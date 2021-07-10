Home / News / Auto News / Mahindra cars are available with benefits worth Rs. 1.9 lakh
Mahindra cars are available with benefits worth Rs. 1.9 lakh

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 12:38 am
Mahindra cars are available with benefits worth Rs. 1.9 lakh
Benefits worth Rs. 1.9 lakh announced on Mahindra cars this July

In order to boost sales this month, Mahindra has introduced great deals on some of its popular offerings, including the XUV300, Marazzo, Scorpio, and XUV500. These deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, as well as complimentary accessories. Here are more details.

Mahindra XUV300: Price starts at Rs. 8 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 gets an optional sunroof

The Mahindra XUV300 is up for grabs with discounts worth Rs. 39,000, including Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus. It features a muscular bonnet, a chrome accented grille, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, seven airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel. The SUV comes with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine (115hp/300Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor (109hp/200Nm).

Mahindra Marazzo: Price begins at Rs. 12.3 lakh

Mahindra Marazzo has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and twin airbags

Mahindra is offering benefits worth Rs. 40,200 on the Marazzo, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. It gets a sculpted bonnet, a rear spoiler, adjustable headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The 8-seater cabin provides automatic climate control, a rear-view camera, and quad speakers. The four-wheeler runs on a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 121hp of power and 300Nm of torque.

Mahindra Scorpio: Price starts at Rs. 12.59 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio offers a 6-speed manual transmission

You can buy the Mahindra Scorpio with discounts worth Rs. 36,500, including accessories of up to Rs. 17,000. It sports a 7-box chrome grille, roof rails, a power antenna, indicator mounted ORVMs, and projector headlamps. The vehicle offers a 7-seater cabin with a power steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and a rear-view camera. It draws power from a 2.2-liter diesel engine that delivers 140hp/319Nm.

Mahindra XUV500: Price begins at Rs. 15.52 lakh

XUV500 gets Mahindra Blue Sense App support for various in-car controls

Lastly, the Mahindra XUV500 is available with offers worth Rs. 1.9 lakh, including Rs. 1.13 lakh cash discount. It features a muscular bonnet, a chrome surrounded grille, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. There are seven leather seats inside the cabin, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and six airbags. The car is fueled by a 2.2-liter diesel motor that makes 153hp/360Nm.

