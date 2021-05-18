Home / News / Auto News / Discounts up to Rs. 2.50 lakh on BS6 Harley-Davidson bikes
Discounts up to Rs. 2.50 lakh on BS6 Harley-Davidson bikes

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 18, 2021, 02:56 pm
Discounts up to Rs. 2.50 lakh on BS6 Harley-Davidson bikes
Harley-Davidson announces discounts on BS6 bikes in India

In order to increase sales, American automaker Harley-Davidson is offering attractive discounts on select models in India such as the Low Rider, Low Rider S, Fat Boy 107, and Fat Boy 114. These discounts fall in the range of Rs. 1.25-2.50 lakh (depending on the model) and are applicable on a limited stock. Here are more details.

Bike #1

Harley-Davidson Low Rider: Price starts at Rs. 11.25 lakh

Harley-Davidson is up for grabs with a discount of Rs. 1.25 lakh. It houses dual exhausts, a sloping fuel tank, an analog instrument console, and aluminium wheels. The bike runs on a 1,746cc engine that generates 145Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. Suspension duties are handled by a racing-style cartridge fork on the front and a mono-shock rear unit.

Bike #2

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S: Price begins at Rs. 11.75 lakh

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S can be bought with a discount of Rs. 1.50 lakh. It features a retro-style design with a sloping fuel tank, a digital-analog console, a halogen headlight, and cast aluminium wheels. The two-wheeler draws power from a 1,868cc motor that delivers 91.7hp/155Nm. Disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS ensure safety of the rider.

Bike #3

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 107: Price starts at Rs. 14.5 lakh

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 107 is available with discounts of up to Rs. 2.20 lakh. It comes with a sloping fuel tank, dual exhausts, a 5.0-inch semi-digital instrument panel, and cast aluminium wheels. The vehicle is fueled by a 1,746cc mill that is tuned to produce 145Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. It also has a high-performance front suspension and ABS for improved handling.

Bike #4

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114: Price begins at Rs. 19.1 lakh

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 can be purchased with a discount of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh. It sits on a stiffer frame and sports a digital-analog console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and 18-inch aluminium wheels. The vehicle is powered by a 1,745cc mill that produces 144Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. For safety, there are disc brakes on both the wheels and ABS.

