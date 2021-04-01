Humble One: World's first SUV to run on solar energy

In Humble One, the 82.35-sqft of photovoltaic cells generate enough electricity to increase the driving range by roughly 96km every day. The car has a claimed power output of 1,020hp, a drag coefficient of 0.25, and a range of 805km with a fully-charged battery.
Production of the Humble One, which has received more than $20 million (roughly Rs. 146 crore) in reserved pre-orders, should commence in 2024, while deliveries might begin in 2025. As for the pocket-pinch, the car will start at $109,000 (approximately Rs. 80 lakh).