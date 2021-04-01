Home / News / Auto News / Humble One: World's first SUV to run on solar energy
Auto

Humble One: World's first SUV to run on solar energy

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 05:46 pm
Humble One: World's first SUV to run on solar energy

US-based start-up Humble Motors has revealed its Humble One concept car. It is the world's first SUV to run on solar energy.

The four-wheeler has a futuristic look and comes with photovoltaic cells instead of a glass roof that absorb sunlight and transform it into energy. It can seat four people and promises a range of 805km.

Here are more details.

In this article
The car sports a large blacked-out grille Photovoltaic cells increase driving range by 96km per day It should have a tech-savvy cabin Humble One: Pricing and availability

Exteriors

The car sports a large blacked-out grille

The Humble One has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a massive blacked-out grille, and sleek headlights.

On the sides, it is flanked by four pillar-less doors, ORVMs, air scoops, and designer wheels. Inverted L-shaped taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available on the rear end.

The car has a length of over 5,000mm and tips the scales at 1,814kg.

Information

Photovoltaic cells increase driving range by 96km per day

In Humble One, the 82.35-sqft of photovoltaic cells generate enough electricity to increase the driving range by roughly 96km every day. The car has a claimed power output of 1,020hp, a drag coefficient of 0.25, and a range of 805km with a fully-charged battery.

Interiors

It should have a tech-savvy cabin

Details related to the interiors of the Humble One are yet to be revealed. However, it should have a 4-seater cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It should also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

All standard safety options, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are also expected.

Information

Humble One: Pricing and availability

Production of the Humble One, which has received more than $20 million (roughly Rs. 146 crore) in reserved pre-orders, should commence in 2024, while deliveries might begin in 2025. As for the pocket-pinch, the car will start at $109,000 (approximately Rs. 80 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ahead of launch in 2022, Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted testing
Latest News
Instagram Reels' latest feature called Remix mimics Duets from TikTok
Science
Election Commission prohibits A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours
Politics
Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Kumbh Mela formally begins in Haridwar
India
Don't impose another lockdown: Multiplex Association writes to Maharashtra CM
Entertainment
Decoding KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's performance in the IPL
Sports
Latest Auto News
2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin launched at Rs. 7.95 lakh
Auto
Ather 450X receives Bluetooth-based music and call controls via update
Auto
Kia EV6 electric car, with over 500km of range, unveiled
Auto
Volkswagen Taigun, with a sporty design and feature-rich cabin, unveiled
Auto
Honda CB650R motorbike launched in India at Rs. 8.7 lakh
Auto
Trending Topics