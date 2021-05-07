Home / News / Auto News / Husqvarna reveals Vektorr concept e-scooter; to be launched in 2022
Husqvarna reveals Vektorr concept e-scooter; to be launched in 2022

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 07, 2021, 01:52 pm
Husqvarna reveals Vektorr concept e-scooter; to be launched in 2022

Husqvarna has revealed the concept version of its upcoming electric scooter, called the Vektorr. The production-specific model will be made in India and shall be launched next year.

As for the highlights, the Bajaj Chetak-based two-wheeler has a futuristic look, can clock a top-speed of 45km/h, and promises a range of 95km on a single charge.

Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The scooter has a circular headlamp

The Husqvarna Vektorr has an eye-catching design, featuring an apron-mounted round headlight surrounded by an LED DRL ring, a flat footboard, a long seat, and dual-tone paintwork.

Fluorescent yellow accents on the sides and pinstripes on the alloy wheels are also visible.

The production model should have a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and an under-seat storage compartment.

Information

It can reach a top-speed of 45km/h

The powertrain details of the Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter have not been revealed as of now. However, it is touted to deliver a range of 95km on a full charge and can attain a top-speed of 45km/h.

Safety

The e-scooter has a mono-shock unit on the rear

To make sure that the riders are safe, the Husqvarna Vektorr is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The production-specific model might come with a combined braking system.

Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by a single-sided trailing link unit on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

Husqvarna Vektorr: Pricing and availability

The Husqvarna Vektorr will enter production in 2022 and shall debut in Europe, followed by a launch in India. Here, it should cost around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the Ather 450X and the upcoming Ola Electric scooter.

