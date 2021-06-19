Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai ALCAZAR bags 4,000 bookings in over a week
Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR bags 4,000 bookings in over a week

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 01:51 pm
Hyundai ALCAZAR bags 4,000 bookings in over a week
4,000 units of Hyundai ALCAZAR booked in around 10 days

Hyundai's all-new 3-row SUV, the ALCAZAR, which was launched in India yesterday, is already off to a great start. The vehicle has received 4,000 bookings since its order book opened on June 9. According to the company, the diesel-powered variants account for 55% of the total reservations and the 6-seater version is more in demand than the 7-seater model. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The car also gets a creased pattern on the sides

The Hyundai ALCAZAR is available in Prestige, Platinum, and Signature trims. It features a large chromed grille, a muscular bonnet, LED headlights, DRLs, and fog lights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around LED taillights, and a silvered skid plate are present on the rear.

Information

It is offered in two engine choices

The Hyundai ALCAZAR is available in two BS6-compliant engine options, including a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter petrol mill that delivers 157hp/191Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle provides six airbags and eight speakers

The Hyundai ALCAZAR comes in 6/7-seater versions and offers a dual-tone Cognac Brown cabin with ventilated leather seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. It also packs an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV has six airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

In India, the Hyundai ALCAZAR starts at Rs. 16.30 lakh for the base Prestige model and goes up to Rs. 19.99 lakh for the diesel-powered Signature automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the two-wheeler have also commenced.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Dacia teases Duster (facelift) with new logo and updated design

Latest News

New AI-enabled drone helps locate disaster victims by their screams

Technology

Shafali hits twin fifties on Test debut, smashes these records

Sports

Haryana: 42-year-old dies near farmers' protest site, family alleges murder

India

Ensure lockdown opening up is 'carefully calibrated,' Centre tells states

India

'Epic spy thriller': 'Black Widow' receives great early reviews

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Yamaha RayZR 125 scooter, with hybrid tech, revealed in India

Auto

2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to be launched soon

Auto

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire One electric bike might debut on July 8

Auto

2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter breaks cover in India

Auto

Yamaha FZ-X bike debuts in India at Rs. 1.17 lakh

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive goes official at Rs. 13.18 lakh

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR will have fuel economy of up to 20.4km/l

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR to be launched in India on June 18

Auto

Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India

Auto
Trending Topics