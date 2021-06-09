Home / News / Auto News / Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India
Auto

Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 02:17 pm
Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India
Hyundai opens bookings for ALCAZAR SUV in India

Ahead of its launch in India later this month, Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the ALCAZAR SUV against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The car can be reserved via the company's dealerships or through the online sales portal. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler looks stylish and has a feature-loaded cabin. It will be offered with a choice of two engines.

In this article
Exteriors

It will be available in six colors

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a muscular hood, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, large headlights, split taillamps, and twin exhaust tips. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The car will be offered in six shades: Typhoon Silver, Titan Gray, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Phantom Black, and Polar White.

Interiors

The SUV offers space for up to seven passengers

Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 6/7-seater dual-tone cabin with an 8-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, an air purifier with AQI display, rear window sunshade, and a retractable tablet holder for middle-row passengers. It packs a 10.25-inch driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera are also available.

Performance

It will provide three traction control modes

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 159hp/192Nm and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel mill that generates 115hp/250Nm. The motors will be linked to a 6-speed manual a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The car will offer three drive modes, namely, Comfort, Eco, and Sport, along with three traction control modes: Sand, Mud, and Snow.

Information

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will take on rivals such as the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and Tata Safari.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Variants and features of 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA sedan revealed

Latest News

NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps first close-ups of Jupiter's largest moon

Science

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India on June 22

Science

Third-generation Congress leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP, hails Modi

Politics

Second Covishield dose in 28 days for some in Punjab

India

Variants and features of 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA sedan revealed

Auto

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz S-Class to debut in India by June-end

Auto

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe goes official

Auto

BMW X3 and X4, with new looks and features, launched

Auto

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric previewed in teaser images

Auto

Kia Niro EV, with new tech and safety features, unveiled

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Hyundai ALCAZAR's variants and color options leaked

Auto

Hyundai SUVs welcome the upcoming ALCAZAR in style

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR's launch postponed to June this year

Auto

Unofficial bookings for Volkswagen Taigun SUV have started in India

Auto
Trending Topics