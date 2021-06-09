Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India

Ahead of its launch in India later this month, Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the ALCAZAR SUV against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The car can be reserved via the company's dealerships or through the online sales portal. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler looks stylish and has a feature-loaded cabin. It will be offered with a choice of two engines.

Exteriors

It will be available in six colors

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a muscular hood, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, large headlights, split taillamps, and twin exhaust tips. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The car will be offered in six shades: Typhoon Silver, Titan Gray, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Phantom Black, and Polar White.

Interiors

The SUV offers space for up to seven passengers

Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 6/7-seater dual-tone cabin with an 8-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, an air purifier with AQI display, rear window sunshade, and a retractable tablet holder for middle-row passengers. It packs a 10.25-inch driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera are also available.

Performance

It will provide three traction control modes

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 159hp/192Nm and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel mill that generates 115hp/250Nm. The motors will be linked to a 6-speed manual a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The car will offer three drive modes, namely, Comfort, Eco, and Sport, along with three traction control modes: Sand, Mud, and Snow.

Information

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will take on rivals such as the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and Tata Safari.