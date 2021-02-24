Hyundai announces 7-seater ALCAZAR SUV; India launch likely by June

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will be up for grabs with two engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai ALCAZAR will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it will carry a premium over the Creta which falls in the Rs. 9.99-17.53 lakh price-bracket. The ALCAZAR will go against Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.