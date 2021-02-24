Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai announces 7-seater ALCAZAR SUV; India launch likely by June
Hyundai announces 7-seater ALCAZAR SUV; India launch likely by June

Dwaipayan Roy
Hyundai has announced that its upcoming Creta-based 7-seater SUV will be called ALCAZAR. It will make its Indian debut by June.

Separately, Autocar has released spy images of the vehicle's interiors. As per the pictures, it will have a 6/7-seater cabin, featuring dual-tone upholstery, an armrest with cup holders, a wireless phone charging facility, and dedicated ISOFIX mounts.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport a new grille and lighting setup

The car will sport a new grille and lighting setup

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will have a sporty look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a redesigned grille with studs instead of slats, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam.

It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels.

A new spoiler, updated taillights, and twin exhaust pipes will grace the rear section of the vehicle.

Interiors

It will have a spacious 6/7-seater cabin

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will have a 6/7-seater cabin with the latter offering a second-row bench seat.

Meanwhile, the six-seat version will have dual-tone captain's seats, provision for storage, wireless smartphone charging, and a dedicated armrest with cup holders.

The second-row seats will also get dedicated ISOFIX mounts, which are likely to come with a tumble-down facility.

Information

Two engine choices will be available

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will be up for grabs with two engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Safety options

It will offer a host of safety features

Barring the changes to trim and equipment levels, the ALCAZAR will be similar to the Creta.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, the vehicle should come with multiple airbags as well as Hyundai SmartSense. The latter includes features like automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, and driver attention warning.

Smart cruise control and lane departure warning might also be available.

Information

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai ALCAZAR will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it will carry a premium over the Creta which falls in the Rs. 9.99-17.53 lakh price-bracket. The ALCAZAR will go against Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

