Hyundai ALCAZAR teased in camouflaged form; powertrain details also leaked

The Hyundai ALCAZAR is expected to be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 152hp, 2.0-liter mill and a 115hp, 1.5-liter diesel unit. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
Hyundai will announce the official pricing and availability details of the ALCAZAR SUV in India at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on April 6. However, considering the specifications and features, it will start at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).