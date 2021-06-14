Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai ALCAZAR will have fuel economy of up to 20.4km/l
Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR will have fuel economy of up to 20.4km/l

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 06:30 pm
Hyundai ALCAZAR will have fuel economy of up to 20.4km/l
Hyundai ALCAZAR arrives at dealership yards

Hyundai is all prepared to launch its ALCAZAR SUV in India on June 18. In the latest development, details regarding the fuel economy of the car have leaked online. As per the leak, it will offer a maximum fuel efficiency of 20.4km/l with the 1.5-liter diesel mill and manual transmission. Separately, the ALCAZAR has also started reaching dealerships in the country. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It will be available in eight color options

The Hyundai ALCAZAR features a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, tri-beam projector headlamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, strong creases around the waistline, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SUV will be available in eight color options and six variants.

Interiors

It offers a 360-degree-view camera

The Hyundai ALCAZAR offers a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with 64-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-way adjustable driver's seat, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It also houses a Bose sound system, a digital driver's display, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. For safety, there are multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Engine

There will be two engine options on offer

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with two engine choices: a 2.0-liter petrol motor that produces 157hp/171Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. In terms of fuel efficiency, the petrol-powered ALCAZAR will offer up to 14.5km/l, while the diesel powertrain will return up to 20.4km/l.

Information

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Hyundai ALCAZAR will be announced on June 18. However, considering the specifications and features, it is expected to start at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hyundai sells over six lakh units of CRETA in India

Latest News

Karbonn X21 goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Science

SSR case: New complaint filed with NHRC seeking 'fair investigation'

Entertainment

iOS 15's feature allows drag and dropping items between apps

Science

WTC final: Winning team to receive $1.6 million with mace

Sports

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, firm says

India

Latest Auto News

Hyundai sells over six lakh units of CRETA in India

Auto

2021 MINI Countryman (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

2021 Force Gurkha SUV teased in India; launch imminent

Auto

Benefits worth Rs. 3 lakh on Mahindra cars in India

Auto

Benefits worth Rs. 75,000 on BS6-compliant Toyota cars this month

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Hyundai ALCAZAR to be launched in India on June 18

Auto

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV spied in production guise, features revealed

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR's launch postponed to June this year

Auto

New-generation Renault Duster likely to debut in India next year

Auto
Trending Topics