Hyundai SUVs welcome the upcoming ALCAZAR in style

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 02:45 pm

South Korean automaker Hyundai is leaving no stone unturned to generate hype for its upcoming ALCAZAR 3-row SUV. In the latest development, Hyundai's CRETA, TUCSON, KONA, and Venue SUVs gathered at the Rann of Kutch to welcome the new member in style. They drove in a pattern for over a kilometer and created the name 'ALCAZAR' on the salt flats. Here are more details.

Official words

'Hyundai SUVs have redefined customers' aspirations'

Claiming that the campaign was not only dedicated to ALCAZAR but also to highlight the prowess of the four participating SUVs, Director of Hyundai Auto India Limited, Tarun Garg said, "Hyundai SUVs have taken the market by storm with Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric redefining the aspirations of customers. We are geared up to soon introduce our premium 6- and 7-seater SUV ALCAZAR."

The car has a wheelbase of 2,760mm

The Hyundai ALCAZAR sports a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air dam, large headlights, sharp-looking taillamps, a rear spoiler, and twin exhaust tips. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,760mm, which is 150mm more than the Creta.

The vehicle has up to seven seats and parking sensors

The vehicle has up to seven seats and parking sensors

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 6/7-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It is expected to pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Blue Link connected car technology. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Three driving modes will be available

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter petrol mill that makes 152hp of power and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that generates a maximum power of 115hp. Transmission duties on the vehicle will be handled by a 6-speed manual/AMT gearbox. The car will also offer three driving modes: Eco, City, and Sport.

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai ALCAZAR in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, given its features, it is expected to cost around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

