This is how Hyundai ALCAZAR will look like

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will reportedly be available with two engine choices: a 1.5-liter diesel motor that delivers 113hp/250Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Hyundai will announce the pricing and availability details of the ALCAZAR at the time of launch, which will happen on April 6. However, considering the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).