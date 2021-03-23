Prior to unveiling, Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV previewed in design sketches

According to the reports, Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed automatic, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV in India will be announced at the time of unveiling on April 6. However, the car is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).