Home / News / Auto News / Prior to unveiling, Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV previewed in design sketches
Auto

Prior to unveiling, Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV previewed in design sketches

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 02:00 pm
Prior to unveiling, Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV previewed in design sketches

Ahead of its unveiling on April 6, South Korean automaker Hyundai has released design sketches of its upcoming ALCAZAR SUV.

As per the images, the car will look similar to the Creta up to the C-pillar but shall sport revised taillights, twin exhausts, and a roof-mounted spoiler. It will be offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Here are more details.

In this article
The car will have tri-beam projector headlights It shall be offered with a choice of two engines The vehicle should offer a feature-packed cabin Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

Exteriors

The car will have tri-beam projector headlights

Hyundai ALCAZAR will have a sporty design, featuring a chrome-studded grille, a muscular bonnet, tri-beam projector headlights with LED DRLs, and silvered skid plates.

It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

On the rear, the SUV will have C-shaped LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and dual exhausts.

Information

It shall be offered with a choice of two engines

According to the reports, Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed automatic, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer a feature-packed cabin

Hyundai ALCAZAR will have a 6/7-seater cabin. The former will have two captain's seats in the middle row, while the latter will have a bench seat. A panoramic sunroof, voice recognition, six airbags, and a flat-bottom steering wheel should also be available.

It will offer a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV in India will be announced at the time of unveiling on April 6. However, the car is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 bikes launched
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.73 million with 47K+ new cases
India
Facebook demonstrates new wrist-worn prototype for interacting with AR systems
Science
'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane, replacing Ruby Rose
Entertainment
Vivo V20 becomes cheaper in India by Rs. 2,000
Science
Tata Safari named official partner for IPL 2021
Auto
Latest Auto News
2021 Kawasaki Ninja's pre-bookings live via Amazon: Details here
Auto
2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 bikes launched
Auto
Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV launched at Rs. 1.06 crore
Auto
Volkswagen Taigun SUV to be unveiled on March 24
Auto
2021 Audi S5 Sportback sedan launched at Rs. 79 lakh
Auto
Trending Topics