Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV launched in India at Rs. 16.3 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 12:41 pm

Hyundai launches ALCAZAR SUV in India

South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched its ALCAZAR SUV in India. It starts at Rs. 16.3 lakh and is offered in three trims: Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look, an upscale cabin with lots of features, and is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The vehicle is available in six colors

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille, a wide air vent, triangular LED headlights, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It is available in six shades: Titan Gray, Starry Night, Typhoon Silver, Taiga Brown, Phantom Black, and Polar White.

Interiors

It has an 8-speaker sound system and 10.25-inch touchscreen unit

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 6/7-seater Cognac Brown-colored cabin with a smart panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, an air purifier with AQI display, an 8-way adjustable driver's seat, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are available.

Performance

The SUV also gets three driving and traction control modes

Hyundai ALCAZAR is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter petrol mill that makes 157hp/191Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The car offers Comfort, Eco, and Sport drive modes, along with three traction control modes, namely, Snow, Sand, and Mud.

Pocket-pinch

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing

In India, the petrol-powered 7-seater Hyundai ALCAZAR starts at Rs. 16,30,300 and goes up to Rs. 18,22,300. The 6-seater petrol model is priced between Rs. 16,45,300- 19,84,900. The diesel-guzzling 7-seater model starts at Rs. 16,53,300 and goes up to Rs. 18,45,300. Finally, the 6-seater diesel variant comes in the price-bracket of Rs. 16,68,300-19,99,900 (all prices, ex-showroom).