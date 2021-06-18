Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV launched in India at Rs. 16.3 lakh
Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV launched in India at Rs. 16.3 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 12:41 pm
Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV launched in India at Rs. 16.3 lakh
Hyundai launches ALCAZAR SUV in India

South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched its ALCAZAR SUV in India. It starts at Rs. 16.3 lakh and is offered in three trims: Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look, an upscale cabin with lots of features, and is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The vehicle is available in six colors

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille, a wide air vent, triangular LED headlights, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It is available in six shades: Titan Gray, Starry Night, Typhoon Silver, Taiga Brown, Phantom Black, and Polar White.

Interiors

It has an 8-speaker sound system and 10.25-inch touchscreen unit

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 6/7-seater Cognac Brown-colored cabin with a smart panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, an air purifier with AQI display, an 8-way adjustable driver's seat, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are available.

Performance

The SUV also gets three driving and traction control modes

Hyundai ALCAZAR is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter petrol mill that makes 157hp/191Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The car offers Comfort, Eco, and Sport drive modes, along with three traction control modes, namely, Snow, Sand, and Mud.

Pocket-pinch

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing

In India, the petrol-powered 7-seater Hyundai ALCAZAR starts at Rs. 16,30,300 and goes up to Rs. 18,22,300. The 6-seater petrol model is priced between Rs. 16,45,300- 19,84,900. The diesel-guzzling 7-seater model starts at Rs. 16,53,300 and goes up to Rs. 18,45,300. Finally, the 6-seater diesel variant comes in the price-bracket of Rs. 16,68,300-19,99,900 (all prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mercedes-Benz S-Class limited to 150 units in India; 50% booked

Latest News

WI vs SA, 2nd Test: Here's the complete statistical preview

Sports

'Silver Skates' review: A magical winter to fall in love

Entertainment

Mamata Banerjee challenges Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram win, hearing next week

Politics

Twitter row: Congress says PM wants to suppress people's voice

Politics

Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi quits; set to join BJP

Politics

Latest Auto News

Suzuki commences deliveries of 2021 Hayabusa in India

Auto

Revolt RV400 becomes cheaper thanks to revised FAME II subsidy

Auto

Tata Hornbill micro-SUV could be launched in India in July

Auto

2022 Indian Chief bike range teased in India; launch imminent

Auto

BMW 5 Series' (facelift) India debut set for June 24

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Jaguar F-PACE (facelift) SUV launched at Rs. 70 lakh

Auto

Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR's variants and color options leaked

Auto

Hyundai SUVs welcome the upcoming ALCAZAR in style

Auto
Trending Topics