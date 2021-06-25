Hyundai ALCAZAR petrol automatic review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 11:21 am

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV starts at Rs. 16.3 lakh

After gaining immense success with its CRETA SUV, Hyundai is now targeting the lucrative 3-row SUV segment with the all-new ALCAZAR. While it is based on the CRETA, there are numerous changes to justify it being a standalone product rather than just a new variant. Launched with two powertrain options, we have driven the petrol automatic variant of the ALCAZAR. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car has a good stance on the road

With a length of 4,500mm, the ALCAZAR is a fairly long car. It has a good stance on the road with details like the new cascading grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and black cladding. Look closer and you will also see the larger quarter glass along with a higher roofline, while the rear section gets wrap-around taillamps and some chrome garnish.

Interiors

The interiors look premium with more soft-touch materials

The interiors of ALCAZAR look suitably premium with the new dual-tone upholstery. The quality on offer is impressive with the enhanced use of soft-touch materials and knurled switchgear. While the design of the cabin is similar to the CRETA, there are some significant changes like the all-new digital instrument cluster which has a configurable display and a blind-spot monitor.

Space

The 6-seater configuration gets more comfortable captain seats

The ALCAZAR has the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,760mm with excellent headroom and legroom on offer. The 6-seater configuration gets the more comfortable captain seats in the second row with a floor-mounted console. The second and third row seats also have a recline function along with a one-touch tumble operation. As for storage, the boot capacity stands at 180-liter.

Features

From voice-enabled panoramic sunroof to a 360-degree-view camera

The equipment list of the ALCAZAR easily dwarfs its rivals with numerous segment-first features. The long list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen console, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, 64-color ambient lighting, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, and a powered driver's seat. It also gets ventilated front seats, an air purifier, a 360-degree-view camera, and rear-seat cushions along with retractable tables/cup holders.

Performance

The petrol engine is refined and has ample performance

The ALCAZAR is available with two engine options: a 2.0-liter petrol unit that makes 157hp/191Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 113hp/250Nm. We drove the petrol variant with the 6-speed automatic gearbox, and it is certainly the one to buy if you are inclined toward performance and refinement. The power delivery is very impressive, while the gearbox is responsive with its shift quality.

Ride quality

The car has agile handling along with a light steering

The ALCAZAR is much lighter than its rivals and that shows in the agile handling and sprightly nature of the SUV. It is also much easier to maneuver in the city thanks to a lighter steering and a tight turning radius of 5,200mm. The 200mm ground clearance is decent for its class while the pliant suspension makes for a comfortable driving experience.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The Hyundai ALCAZAR petrol range starts at Rs. 16.3 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.85 lakh for the top-end automatic variant. At this price-point, the ALCAZAR offers excellent value for money in terms of luxury, performance, and features. Overall, it is the ideal SUV for the chauffeur driven, while also being suitable for self-driving given its impressive performance and handling.