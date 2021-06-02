Hyundai ALCAZAR's variants and color options leaked

Six colors and variants for Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV is likely to be launched in India later this month. According to a fresh leak, it will be offered in six shades and six variants: Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, and Platinum (O). The 3-row car has a sporty look and a feature-loaded cabin. It will be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a chromed grille, large headlamps, sharp-looking taillights, and dual exhaust tips. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It will be up for grabs in six shades, namely, Typhoon Silver, Taiga Brown, Titan Gray, Starry Night, Phantom Black, and Polar White.

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 6/7-seater Cognac Brown-colored cabin, featuring parking sensors, rear AC vents, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant engines: a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol mill seen on the Elantra that generates 159hp/192Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel unit sourced from the CRETA that makes 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual/AMT gearbox. It will also offer three driving modes: Eco, Sport, and City.

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai ALCAZAR in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).