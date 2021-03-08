Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV to make way to dealerships by May

Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed automatic, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai ALCAZAR in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 13 lakh and go against rivals like MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.