Hyundai AX1 micro SUV spied in production guise, features revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 01:36 pm

Production-ready Hyundai AX1 spotted testing

Hyundai is expected to unveil the AX1 crossover in the coming months. In the latest development, a production-ready model of the car has been found testing, revealing some of its design features. The spy images of the Hyundai AX1 reveal split headlamps, a rectangular grille, triangular graphics on the taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, roof rails, and a shark fin antenna. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will have a Venue-like boxy stance

The Hyundai AX1 will feature a muscular bonnet, a rectangular grille with triangular design elements, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark fin antenna, and circular reverse indicators. For lighting, it shall house rounded headlamps with LED DRLs, rounded fog lamps, and LED taillamps with triangular signature. On the sides, the boxy silhouette will have roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, B-pillars, and alloy wheels.

Interiors

The car will offer connected car technology

Details about the interiors of the Hyundai AX1 are not known as of now. However, it should have a spacious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel and automatic climate control. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the connected car technology. For safety, there should be multiple airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Engine

Three engine choices will be on offer

The Hyundai AX1 is expected to come with three engine options, as seen in the Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS. The choices will include a 1.2-liter petrol engine (82hp/114Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (98.6hp/172Nm), and a 1.2-liter diesel motor (74hp/190Nm). Transmission duties on the vehicle will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

Information

Hyundai AX1: Pricing and availability

The Hyundai AX1 is expected to be launched in India in 2022 and it will carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Once announced, it will take on rivals like the Tata Hornbill, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.