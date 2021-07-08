Hyundai introduces benefits worth Rs. 1.50 lakh on select cars
In a bid to increase sales this month, Hyundai has announced attractive discounts and benefits on some of its cars in India, including the SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and KONA Electric. Notably, the deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and corporate bonuses. Here are more details.
Hyundai SANTRO: Price starts at Rs. 4.73 lakh
The Hyundai SANTRO is up for grabs with benefits worth Rs. 40,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000. It features a minimalist design with a blacked-out horizontal slat grille, halogen headlamps, and 14-inch wheels. Inside the cabin, the car gets five seats, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel. It draws power from a 1.1-liter petrol engine that generates 68hp/99Nm.
Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 5.23 lakh
Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS can be bought with offers worth Rs. 50,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. It has a compact design with a muscular bonnet, roof rails, and adjustable headlights. There is a 5-seater cabin with a power steering wheel and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. The hatchback is offered with 1.2-liter diesel (74hp/190Nm), 1.2-liter petrol (82hp/114Nm), and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (99hp/172Nm) engine options.
Hyundai AURA: Price starts at Rs. 5.97 lakh
Hyundai AURA is available with benefits worth Rs. 50,000, including a Rs. 35,000 cash discount. It sports a blacked-out grille, a sloping roofline, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the four-wheeler provides fabric upholstery, a rear-view camera, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. The sedan is available with three engine choices: a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel motor; an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill; and a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit.
Hyundai KONA Electric: Price begins at Rs. 23.77 lakh
Lastly, Hyundai is offering the KONA Electric with a cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh. It has a closed grille, sleek LED headlights, roof rails, and black wheel cladding. Inside, the 5-seater cabin gets a sunroof, six airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen console. It draws power from a 39.2kWh battery and an electric motor. The powertrain produces 134hp and offers a range of 452km.