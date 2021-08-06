Hyundai increases the prices of its cars in India

Hyundai SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and i20 become costlier in India

Hyundai India has announced a price-hike of up to Rs. 15,000 on some of its popular offerings, including the i20, AURA, SANTRO, and GRAND i10 NIOS. The automaker, however, has not specified the reason behind the increase in prices of these cars. Earlier this week, the CRETA and VENUE SUVs saw a price-hike of up to Rs. 19,600. Here are more details.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 is offered with both manual and automatic transmission options

The Hyundai i20 has become costlier by up to Rs. 8,100. It sports a sculpted bonnet, a radiator grille, an integrated antenna, and cornering headlamps. Inside the 5-seater cabin, there is a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen panel. The hatchback is available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (118.3hp/171.6Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol motor (82hp/114.7Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (98.6hp/240Nm).

Hyundai AURA

Hyundai AURA houses a rear-view camera

Hyundai has increased the prices of its AURA compact sedan by Rs. 10,760. It gets a sloping roofline, a rear spoiler, 15-inch alloy wheels, and projector headlamps. There is a spacious cabin with five seats, a dual-tone dashboard, two airbags, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. It is available with three engine options: 1.2-liter diesel (74hp/190Nm), 1.2-liter petrol (82hp/114Nm), and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (98.6hp/171.6Nm).

Hyundai SANTRO

Hyundai SANTRO has a wheelbase of 2,400mm

The Hyundai SANTRO has become dearer by up to Rs. 15,000. It features a compact body with swept-back headlights, a horizontal slat grille, a power antenna, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, power windows, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors. The vehicle is fueled by a 1.1-liter petrol engine that delivers 68hp of power and 99Nm of torque.

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS rides on 15-inch wheels

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS has also received a price-hike of up to Rs. 15,000. It sports a blacked-out radiator grille, a muscular bonnet, projector headlamps, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Its 5-seater cabin offers an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a rear-view camera. The car comes with a 1.2-liter diesel motor (74hp/190Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol mill (82hp/114Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine (98.6hp/171.6Nm).