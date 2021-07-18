Home / News / Auto News / Prior to unveiling, details of Hyundai's smallest SUV revealed
Prior to unveiling, details of Hyundai's smallest SUV revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 03:14 pm
Hyundai Casper micro-SUV to debut in South Korea first

The production version of Hyundai's upcoming micro-SUV (codenamed AX1) will be known as Casper. It will sit below the VENUE in the company's line-up and will be up for grabs first in South Korea. As for the highlights, the company's smallest SUV will have a boxy design and is expected to be offered with a choice of three petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car should have a flat hood and round headlights

Hyundai Casper will be based on the K1 compact car platform and shall have a flat bonnet, round headlights, and DRLs on the front bumper. It will be flanked by body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, and blacked-out wheels. Circular LED taillights with a triangular lighting pattern should be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is expected to be 3,595mm long and 1,575mm high.

Information

Multiple engine choices are likely to be available

The Hyundai Casper is likely to be offered with a 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 83hp/114Nm in the Grand i10 NIOS. A 1.1-liter, 3-cylinder petrol mill and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor might also be available.

Interiors

The vehicle might offer auto climate control and multiple airbags

The Hyundai Casper is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Hyundai Casper: Pricing and availability

The Hyundai Casper should make its global debut in September and make its way to India later this year. Here, it should around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals such as Tata HBX, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the Mahindra KUV100.

