Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed
Auto

Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 12:39 am
Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed
Hyundai Creta (facelift) previewed in spy images

The facelifted Hyundai Creta SUV is expected to be launched in India next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing in South Korea revealing key design details. The pictures (courtesy Carwale) suggest that it will have a new grille, refreshed headlights, and updated alloy wheels. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The car will sport an updated grille

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will have a muscular bonnet, a new grille based on the brand's latest design language, sleek split-style headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a redesigned bumper will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

The vehicle will have a smart key, ventilated leather seats

The facelifted Hyundai Creta should have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a soft finish on the dashboard, a smart key, ventilated leather seats, and a power steering wheel. It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Performance

There should be a choice of three engines

The Hyundai Creta (facelift) should be offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 113.4hp/144Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113.4hp/250Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties on the car are likely to be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, an IVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information

Hyundai Creta (facelift): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai Creta (facelift) in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
This Chinese bike is a doppelganger of Honda Africa Twin

Latest News

Priyal Mahajan addresses 25-year age gap with 'Molkki' co-star

Entertainment

Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Science

Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike

Auto

Bill and Melinda Gates consider organizational changes to Foundation

Business

Women suing Google over gender bias win class-action status

Business

Latest Auto News

MV Agusta to unveil updated F4 bike on June 3

Auto

Next-generation Mahindra Bolero confirmed; will debut between 2023-2026

Auto

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to debut in India between 2023-2026

Auto

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar to go on sale in early-2022

Auto

Tata Hornbill previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Prior to launch, facelifted Lamborghini Urus SUV found testing

Auto

Kia K9 (facelift), with larger grille and redesigned lights, revealed

Auto

Prior to its global debut, Hyundai AX1 micro SUV teased

Auto

Ahead of unveiling, Hyundai KONA N previewed in official images

Auto