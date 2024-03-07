Next Article

Hyundai CRETA N Line rolls on larger 18-inch alloy wheels

Hyundai CRETA N Line to cost around Rs. 20 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 12:03 pm Mar 07, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Hyundai is gearing up to launch the CRETA N Line model in India on March 11. According to Autocar India, dealer sources suggest that the performance-focused SUV will likely be priced around Rs. 20.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it approximately Rs. 60,000 more than the standard version. The N Line will come in two versions, N8 and N10, boasting notable exterior and mechanical enhancements.

Design

Take a look at the design and interiors

The CRETA N Line flaunts a bolder look and features redesigned front and rear bumpers, eye-catching side skirts with red accents, N Line badging, and larger 18-inch wheels with low-profile tires. It gets chromed door handles, sequential indicators, and Hyundai N Line's signature Thunder Blue color scheme. Based on the top-spec SX (O) trim of the facelifted CRETA, the N Line variant's cabin offers an all-black theme with red-colored elements, ambient lighting, dual 10.25-inch screens, and a Bose sound system.

Details

Engine, gearbox, and mechanical upgrades

The CRETA N Line will feature a 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Besides the aesthetic improvements, the N Line will also sport mechanical upgrades such as a retuned suspension, enhanced steering dynamics, and sportier exhausts with dual tips. These upgrades distinguish the sporty offering from rivals like the Kia Seltos X-Line and SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo, which only have cosmetic enhancements.