Waiting period for Hyundai CRETA stretches up to five months

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 12:17 am
Hyundai CRETA has a waiting period of five months

Hyundai's CRETA is certainly the best-selling model for the South Korean automaker in India and unsurprisingly, the waiting period for the SUV never seems to end. As per the company, the CRETA currently has a waiting period of up to five months. Till May this year, Hyundai had sold over 1.28 lakh units of the second-generation model since its launch here in March 2020.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has roof rails and sleek LED headlights

The Hyundai CRETA has a muscular hood, a large chrome-finished grille, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. LED taillamps and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,610mm and a length of 4,300mm.

Interiors

The vehicle offers five seats and a rear-view camera

The Hyundai CRETA has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel. It packs a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, traction control, and an engine immobilizer ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance

There are three engine choices on offer

The Hyundai CRETA is offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices. They include a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113.4hp/250Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol unit that churns out 113.4hp/144Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, an iVT, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Information

Hyundai CRETA: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai CRETA begins at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base-end E model and goes up to Rs. 17.70 lakh for the range-topping SX (O) turbo dual-tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

