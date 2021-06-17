Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai CRETA SX Executive goes official at Rs. 13.18 lakh
Hyundai CRETA SX Executive goes official at Rs. 13.18 lakh

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 11:58 am
Hyundai CRETA SX Executive goes official at Rs. 13.18 lakh
Hyundai CRETA SX Executive launched in India

Hyundai has launched a new variant for its CRETA SUV in India, called the CRETA SX Executive. It is priced starting at Rs. 13.18 lakh and is based on the car's SX model. The SX Executive offers the same design, lacks some features such as a factory-fitted music system and voice recognition, and is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car sports 17-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai CRETA SX Executive features a muscular body with a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille, a silvered skid plate, and adjustable LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black wheel arch cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillights are present on the rear section.

It is offered with two 1.5-liter engine options

The Hyundai CRETA SX Executive is available with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor that makes 115hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel mill that generates 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

It offers automatic climate control and steering mounted controls

The Hyundai CRETA SX Executive offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, steering mounted controls, a USB charging port, a Bluetooth microphone, and automatic climate control. However, it lacks features like a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, and voice recognition. For safety, there are dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, a crash sensor, and ABS with EBD.

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive: Pricing

The Hyundai CRETA SX Executive variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 13.18 lakh and Rs. 14.18 lakh for the petrol and diesel models, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). At this price-point, it is Rs. 78,000 cheaper than the SX trim.

Trending Topics