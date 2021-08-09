Home / News / Auto News / Prior to its global debut, Hyundai Custo MPV previewed
Prior to its global debut, Hyundai Custo MPV previewed

Dwaipayan Roy
Prior to its global debut, Hyundai Custo MPV previewed
Images of the upcoming Hyundai Custo MPV revealed

Hyundai is expected to reveal its Custo MPV at the Chengdu Auto Show in China later this month. In the latest development, images of the upcoming vehicle have surfaced online, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a mesh-type grille, a full-width taillamp, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and captain seats in the middle row. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will have bumper-mounted fog lamps and sporty wheels

The Hyundai Custo will have a TUCSON-inspired look, featuring a sculpted hood, a mesh-type grille with narrow headlights, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a silvered skid plate. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a full-width light bar with C-shaped ends will grace the rear end of the MPV.

Information

Two engine choices will be available

In China, the Hyundai Custo will likely be available with a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a 2.0-liter petrol mill. Transmission duties on the vehicle should be taken care of by a manual or an iMT gearbox.

Interiors

Three rows of seats and multiple airbags will be offered

Hyundai Custo will have a minimalist 3-row cabin with captain seats in the middle row, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class-inspired 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Hyundai Custo: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai Custo MPV are yet to be announced. However, we know that the vehicle will initially be sold in the Chinese market.

