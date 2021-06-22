Home / News / Auto News / Prior to unveiling, Hyundai Elantra N previewed in teaser images
Auto

Prior to unveiling, Hyundai Elantra N previewed in teaser images

Hyundai releases teaser images of Elantra N sedan

South Korean automaker Hyundai is expected to unveil its Elantra N performance sedan in the coming weeks. The company has released teaser images of the car, highlighting its key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have two round exhaust tips, alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and red accents on the rear bumper. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a small rear spoiler

Hyundai Elantra N will have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a grille with vertical slats, and angular headlamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side skirts with red accents, and diamond-cut alloy wheels covered in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Taillights connected by an LED strip, a small spoiler, and dual exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.

Interiors

It should offer five seats and multiple airbags

The Hyundai Elantra N is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, ventilated leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It might also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance

It will be fueled by a 275hp, 2.0-liter engine

Hyundai Elantra N will be powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 275hp/350Nm. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed manual or 8-speed DCT gearbox with a rev-matching facility and paddle shifters. The performance sedan will accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than 6 seconds and attain a top-speed of 250km/h. It will also get a limited-slip differential and some drive modes.

Information

Hyundai Elantra N: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai Elantra N will be announced at the time of unveiling. However, in the US, it is likely to cost around $30,000 (around Rs. 22.2 lakh).

