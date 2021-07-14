Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai ELANTRA N, with a 276hp, 2.0-liter engine, goes official
Hyundai ELANTRA N, with a 276hp, 2.0-liter engine, goes official

Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 14, 2021
Hyundai ELANTRA N, with a 276hp, 2.0-liter engine, goes official
Hyundai reveals its ELANTRA N sports sedan

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed its new ELANTRA N sports sedan. It should be up for grabs in the international markets by the end of 2021. The car has an imposing design and an upmarket cabin with many features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a large rear wing and 19-inch wheels

The Hyundai ELANTRA N has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille, a chin spoiler, swept-back headlights, and Performance Blue paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S tires. A prominent wing, a shark-fin antenna, a diffuser, a full-width taillight, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

It offers an infotainment console with lap timer functionality

The Hyundai ELANTRA N has a blacked-out 5-seater cabin, featuring bucket seats with extra bolster support and N branding, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with a lap timer as well as support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

It is fueled by a 276hp, 2.0-liter engine

Hyundai ELANTRA N runs on a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that makes 276hp/392Nm, and is linked to a 6-speed manual/8-speed DCT gearbox. The sedan can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds. A feature called N Grin Shift (NGS) gives an extra 10hp for short sprints. Electronic Controlled Suspension, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, two types of compound bushes, and stiff rear bars ensure better performance.

Information

Hyundai ELANTRA N: Pricing and availability

The Hyundai ELANTRA N should be launched first in South Korea before debuting in other markets by the end of this year. In the US, the sedan is expected to cost around $30,000 (roughly Rs. 22.2 lakh).

