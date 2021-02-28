Home / News / Auto News / Indian Car Of The Year 2021: Hyundai i20 secures victory
Indian Car Of The Year 2021: Hyundai i20 secures victory

Indian Car Of The Year 2021: Hyundai i20 secures victory

The results for India's esteemed car awards are out and the Indian Car of the Year 2021 award has been secured by the Hyundai i20 with 104 points.

The second and the third positions in the race were secured by Kia Sonet and Mahindra Thar with 91 and 78 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Land Rover Defender has been crowned the premium car of the year.

Exteriors

Here's recalling the winner, the third-generation Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 features an eye-catching look with a "parametric jewel-pattern" grille, a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, and a rear window washer as well as a defogger.

For lighting, it houses adjustable projector headlights, LED DRLs, fog lamps, and Z-shaped LED taillights.

On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the hatchback runs on BS6-compliant engines

The Hyundai i20 draws power from BS6-compliant engine choices including a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (120hp/171.6Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel mill (100hp/240.26Nm), and a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol unit (83hp/114.74Nm). Transmission options comprise a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT, IVT, and an iMT gearbox.

It packs a 7-speaker system

The Hyundai i20 offers a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a leather-wrapped adjustable steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and a keyless entry.

It also gets a 7-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.

For safety, there are six airbags, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Hyundai i20: Pricing and availability

The third-generation Hyundai i20 was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 6.79 lakh for the base-end Magna model and goes up to Rs. 11.32 lakh for the Turbo DCT DT Asta variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

