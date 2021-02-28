Indian Car Of The Year 2021: Hyundai i20 secures victory

The Hyundai i20 draws power from BS6-compliant engine choices including a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (120hp/171.6Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel mill (100hp/240.26Nm), and a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol unit (83hp/114.74Nm). Transmission options comprise a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT, IVT, and an iMT gearbox.
The third-generation Hyundai i20 was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 6.79 lakh for the base-end Magna model and goes up to Rs. 11.32 lakh for the Turbo DCT DT Asta variant (both prices, ex-showroom).