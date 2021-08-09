Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback teased; to debut in 2021

Hyundai has announced via a teaser that its performance-oriented N Line range of cars will be launched in India. The company has noted that the N Line models will be "accessible for all," meaning they could be priced aggressively. The i20 N Line, powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, will be the first model in the line-up and it will debut later this year.

The car has dual-tone 17-inch wheels and a black grille

The Hyundai i20 N Line has a blacked-out grille with a 'checkered flag' pattern, sleek headlights, an 'N Line' badge, and a bumper with a gray contrasting stripe. On the sides, the car is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. A prominent diffuser, chrome-finished twin-exhaust pipes, Z-shaped wrap-around taillights, and a sporty bumper are available on the rear end.

It will run on a 118hp, 1.0-liter engine

In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill generates 118hp of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque.

The vehicle offers ADAS and sporty seats

Hyundai i20 N Line has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring sporty front seats, an N-branded leather-covered gear knob, red stitching, N badging, metal pedals, and a power steering wheel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The vehicle also houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Blue Link connected car technology.

Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Hyundai i20 N Line in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the performance-oriented hatchback is likely to cost upwards of Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).