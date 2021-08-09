Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback teased; to debut in 2021
Auto

Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback teased; to debut in 2021

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 03:17 pm

Hyundai has announced via a teaser that its performance-oriented N Line range of cars will be launched in India. The company has noted that the N Line models will be "accessible for all," meaning they could be priced aggressively. The i20 N Line, powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, will be the first model in the line-up and it will debut later this year.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has dual-tone 17-inch wheels and a black grille

The car has dual-tone 17-inch wheels and a black grille

The Hyundai i20 N Line has a blacked-out grille with a 'checkered flag' pattern, sleek headlights, an 'N Line' badge, and a bumper with a gray contrasting stripe. On the sides, the car is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. A prominent diffuser, chrome-finished twin-exhaust pipes, Z-shaped wrap-around taillights, and a sporty bumper are available on the rear end.

Information

It will run on a 118hp, 1.0-liter engine

In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill generates 118hp of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque.

Interiors

The vehicle offers ADAS and sporty seats

Hyundai i20 N Line has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring sporty front seats, an N-branded leather-covered gear knob, red stitching, N badging, metal pedals, and a power steering wheel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The vehicle also houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Blue Link connected car technology.

Information

Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Hyundai i20 N Line in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the performance-oriented hatchback is likely to cost upwards of Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BMW G 310 R, GS become costlier by Rs. 10,000

Latest News

'Dil Chahta Hai' sequel never been on my mind: Farhan

Entertainment

Pegasus row: Defence Ministry says 'no transaction' with spyware maker

India

Pakistan drone reportedly drops tiffin box bomb in Amritsar village

India

J&K: Mehbooba Mufti meets PDP youth leaders; pitches for 'self-rule'

Politics

Congress to organize year-long celebrations to mark 75yrs of independence

Politics

Latest Auto News

BMW G 310 R, GS become costlier by Rs. 10,000

Auto

MG Gloster 7-seater Savvy variant launched at Rs. 37.3 lakh

Auto

Audi RS 5 Sportback car launched at Rs. 1.04 crore

Auto

2021 Volkswagen Taigun review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Engine specifications of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG model revealed

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Prior to launch, features of entry-level Hyundai i20 ERA leaked

Auto

Hyundai SUVs welcome the upcoming ALCAZAR in style

Auto

Prior to its global debut, Hyundai AX1 micro SUV teased

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV to make way to dealerships by May

Auto

Hyundai News

Prior to its global debut, Hyundai Custo MPV previewed

Auto

Hyundai increases the prices of its cars in India

Auto

Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have become costlier in India

Auto

This is how Hyundai's IONIQ 7 eSUV will look like

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV receives over 14,000 bookings in India

Auto