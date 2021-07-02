Hyundai i20's new base variant spotted in India, launch imminent

Jul 02, 2021

Hyundai i20 to get a new base variant in India soon

South Korean automaker Hyundai is working to introduce a new base model for its i20 hatchback in India. In the latest development, the car has been spotted at a dealership, revealing that it will shed a handful of features. It is likely to be placed below the Magna trim and will reportedly be named Era or Magna Executive. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It will sport 15-inch wheels

The new base variant will retain the design of the standard i20, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, a shark fin antenna, adjustable headlights, LED DRLs, and Z-shaped taillamps. On the sides, the four-wheeler will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and body-colored ORVMs. However, it will likely have smaller 15-inch wheels without covers and will also miss out on front projector fog lamps.

Information

The hatchback is currently available with three engine options

It is unclear which engine will fuel the new base model of the Hyundai i20. Currently, it is offered with a 1.5-liter diesel (99hp/240Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol (82hp/115Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/172Nm). Transmission choices include a 5/6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT, iVT, and iMT gearbox.

Interiors

It might also lose out on the touchscreen infotainment system

The new base variant of the Hyundai i20 will offer a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, and a rear USB charger. It will have the same dashboard design as seen in the Magna trim, featuring a black theme. As per the spy shots, this model will lose out on the touchscreen infotainment system as well as steering mounted controls.

Information

Hyundai i20: Pricing

Details regarding the pricing of the new entry-level Hyundai i20 trim are unknown as of now. However, it will be priced lower than the current Magna base model, which costs Rs. 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom).