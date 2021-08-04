Home / News / Auto News / This is how Hyundai's IONIQ 7 eSUV will look like
Auto

This is how Hyundai's IONIQ 7 eSUV will look like

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 12:10 am
This is how Hyundai's IONIQ 7 eSUV will look like
Design details of Hyundai IONIQ 7 eSUV leaked

As an addition to its IONIQ range of electric vehicles, South Korean automaker Hyundai is expected to launch the IONIQ 7 model in 2024. Now, Auto Express has leaked the renders of the upcoming car, revealing how it will look like. The images suggest that the SUV will have a humongous grille, sleek headlights with DRLs, and designer wheels. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will be built on the E-GMP platform

Hyundai IONIQ 7 will be built on the E-GMP scalable platform and shall have a lengthy hood, a large rectangular grille, a full-width DRL, and 'Parametric Pixel' LED headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and designer wheels. The rear lighting setup will be similar to the frontal lights. The wheelbase of the SUV will be bigger than IONIQ 5.

Information

A range of 644km per charge is expected

The Hyundai IONIQ 7 could be fueled by a 100kWh battery pack and support 350kW rapid-charge facility. This will ensure a range of around 108km with just five minutes of charge. With a fully charged battery, a range of around 644km is expected.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer ADAS and connected car technology

Hyundai IONIQ 7 is expected to have a luxurious 3-row cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for OTA updates and connected car technology. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and autonomous driver assistance systems (ADAS) are likely to be available.

Information

Hyundai IONIQ 7: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Hyundai IONIQ 7 will be revealed at the time of unveiling. However, it will surely carry a premium over the IONIQ 5 which starts at £36,995 (around Rs. 38.2 lakh) in the UK.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BMW 740Li M Sport Edition launched at Rs. 1.43 crore

Latest News

BMW unveils i4 M50 as its first-ever electric safety car

Auto

Mi MIX 4's leaked panel confirms in-display selfie camera

Technology

Honey Singh's wife accuses him of domestic violence, emotional abuse

Entertainment

Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates are now officially divorced

Business

England vs India: Virat Kohli set to break Ponting's record

Sports

Latest Auto News

BMW 740Li M Sport Edition launched at Rs. 1.43 crore

Auto

Audi RS 3 Sedan sets new lap record at Nurburgring

Auto

Ola Scooter to be launched in India on August 15

Auto

MG Astor to feature Reliance Jio's connected car stack

Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan previewed in teaser images

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 Hyundai CRETA, with a TUCSON-like grille, spotted testing

Auto

Prior to unveiling, details of Hyundai's smallest SUV revealed

Auto

Hyundai ELANTRA N, with a 276hp, 2.0-liter engine, goes official

Auto

Prior to unveiling, Hyundai Elantra N previewed in teaser images

Auto

Hyundai News

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV receives over 14,000 bookings in India

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV (diesel automatic) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Hyundai Stargazer to break cover in 2022; will rival Ertiga

Auto

2022 Hyundai Custo minivan previewed in teaser images

Auto

Hyundai CRETA emerges as bestselling SUV in India in June

Auto
Trending Topics