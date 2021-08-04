This is how Hyundai's IONIQ 7 eSUV will look like

Design details of Hyundai IONIQ 7 eSUV leaked

As an addition to its IONIQ range of electric vehicles, South Korean automaker Hyundai is expected to launch the IONIQ 7 model in 2024. Now, Auto Express has leaked the renders of the upcoming car, revealing how it will look like. The images suggest that the SUV will have a humongous grille, sleek headlights with DRLs, and designer wheels. Here are more details.

The car will be built on the E-GMP platform

Hyundai IONIQ 7 will be built on the E-GMP scalable platform and shall have a lengthy hood, a large rectangular grille, a full-width DRL, and 'Parametric Pixel' LED headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and designer wheels. The rear lighting setup will be similar to the frontal lights. The wheelbase of the SUV will be bigger than IONIQ 5.

A range of 644km per charge is expected

The Hyundai IONIQ 7 could be fueled by a 100kWh battery pack and support 350kW rapid-charge facility. This will ensure a range of around 108km with just five minutes of charge. With a fully charged battery, a range of around 644km is expected.

The vehicle should offer ADAS and connected car technology

Hyundai IONIQ 7 is expected to have a luxurious 3-row cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for OTA updates and connected car technology. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and autonomous driver assistance systems (ADAS) are likely to be available.

Hyundai IONIQ 7: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Hyundai IONIQ 7 will be revealed at the time of unveiling. However, it will surely carry a premium over the IONIQ 5 which starts at £36,995 (around Rs. 38.2 lakh) in the UK.