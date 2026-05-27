Hyundai raising car prices up to ₹12,800 from June 1

Maruti Suzuki joins car price hikes

Hyundai explained they've tried to keep costs down, but have no choice but to pass some of it on, saying they're compelled to pass on a part of the burden on customers while keeping in mind market conditions and customer interests.

It's not just them. Maruti Suzuki is also bumping prices by up to ₹30,000 from June due to similar cost pressures.

Car price hikes are becoming pretty common across the industry right now.