Hyundai to launch 3 new cars in India soon

Hyundai Creta AI, i20, sub-4m EV

The next-gen Creta gets an AI-powered infotainment system and grows in size but keeps its current engines; it's expected soon.

The i20 facelift brings subtle design tweaks and refreshed interiors while sticking with its familiar gasoline engine lineup.

And for those eyeing electric, Hyundai's sub-4-meter SUV is expected in the second half of 2026 with Level 2 ADAS features, two battery options (42 kWh and 49 kWh), heavy localization (up to 90%), and prices likely starting above ₹15 lakh.