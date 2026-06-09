Hyundai to launch 3 new cars in India soon
Hyundai is rolling out three new cars in India soon: think a smarter, bigger Creta, an updated i20 hatchback, and a compact electric SUV under 4 meters.
All three are part of Hyundai's push to bring 26 new models by 2030.
The launches are lined up over the next year or so, with some already spotted testing on Indian roads.
Hyundai Creta AI, i20, sub-4m EV
The next-gen Creta gets an AI-powered infotainment system and grows in size but keeps its current engines; it's expected soon.
The i20 facelift brings subtle design tweaks and refreshed interiors while sticking with its familiar gasoline engine lineup.
And for those eyeing electric, Hyundai's sub-4-meter SUV is expected in the second half of 2026 with Level 2 ADAS features, two battery options (42 kWh and 49 kWh), heavy localization (up to 90%), and prices likely starting above ₹15 lakh.