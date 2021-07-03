Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai rejigs VENUE's variant line-up; two new trims added
Auto

Hyundai rejigs VENUE's variant line-up; two new trims added

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 07:01 pm
Hyundai rejigs VENUE's variant line-up; two new trims added
Hyundai VENUE gets S(O) and SX(O) Executive trims in India

Hyundai Motors India has revised the variant line-up of its VENUE model. The carmaker has discontinued the E and S trims from the diesel range as well as the S-iMT, S-DCT, and SX(O)-MT from the petrol range. Hyundai has also introduced new S(O) and SX(O) Executive variants. They are priced starting at Rs. 9.04 lakh and Rs. 10.97 lakh, respectively. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has sleek headlights and indicator-mounted ORVMs

The Hyundai VENUE features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, a wide air vent, silvered skid plates, sleek cornering headlights, LED DRLs, and projector headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch wheels. The new S(O) and SX(O) Executive trims are fitted with steel wheels.

Information

There are three engine options on offer

The Hyundai VENUE is available with three engine choices: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated motor (82hp/114Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (99hp/240Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (119hp/172Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, an iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

There are dual airbags and an 8.0-inch touchscreen console

The Hyundai VENUE offers a spacious cabin with five seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and keyless entry. It also packs quad speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the company's Blue Link technology. For safety, the SUV provides dual airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, and a parking camera.

Information

Hyundai VENUE: Pricing

Following the discontinuation and addition of new variants, the Hyundai VENUE now starts at Rs. 6.92 lakh for the base E model and goes up to Rs. 11.61 lakh for the SX+DCT trim (both prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Renault 5 Prototype electric hatchback breaks cover

Latest News

Has Nora Fatehi lost Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'?

Entertainment

England pacer Ollie Robinson eligible to play despite eight-match ban

Sports

Redmi releases Android 11 update for Note 9 Pro Max

Technology

AAP workers protest outside Punjab CM's house, Bhagwant Mann detained

Politics

Ranveer Singh to make TV debut with 'The Big Picture'

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Mahindra XUV700 will provide overspeeding alerts via personalized voice message

Auto

Ducati India teases Multistrada V4; to be launched this month

Auto

Lamborghini to launch Huracan STO in India on July 15

Auto

Jeep Meridian SUV to be launched in India next year

Auto

Mercedes-AMG E 53, 63 S to debut on July 15

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Hyundai i20's new base variant spotted in India, launch imminent

Auto

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive goes official at Rs. 13.18 lakh

Auto

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive to be launched in India soon

Auto

Tata Motors discontinues certain diesel variants of Nexon SUV

Auto
Trending Topics