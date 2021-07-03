Hyundai rejigs VENUE's variant line-up; two new trims added

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 07:01 pm

Hyundai VENUE gets S(O) and SX(O) Executive trims in India

Hyundai Motors India has revised the variant line-up of its VENUE model. The carmaker has discontinued the E and S trims from the diesel range as well as the S-iMT, S-DCT, and SX(O)-MT from the petrol range. Hyundai has also introduced new S(O) and SX(O) Executive variants. They are priced starting at Rs. 9.04 lakh and Rs. 10.97 lakh, respectively. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has sleek headlights and indicator-mounted ORVMs

The Hyundai VENUE features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, a wide air vent, silvered skid plates, sleek cornering headlights, LED DRLs, and projector headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch wheels. The new S(O) and SX(O) Executive trims are fitted with steel wheels.

Information

There are three engine options on offer

The Hyundai VENUE is available with three engine choices: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated motor (82hp/114Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (99hp/240Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (119hp/172Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, an iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

There are dual airbags and an 8.0-inch touchscreen console

The Hyundai VENUE offers a spacious cabin with five seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and keyless entry. It also packs quad speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the company's Blue Link technology. For safety, the SUV provides dual airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, and a parking camera.

Information

Hyundai VENUE: Pricing

Following the discontinuation and addition of new variants, the Hyundai VENUE now starts at Rs. 6.92 lakh for the base E model and goes up to Rs. 11.61 lakh for the SX+DCT trim (both prices, ex-showroom).