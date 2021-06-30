Home / News / Auto News / Waiting period for Hyundai VENUE soars up to three months
Auto

Waiting period for Hyundai VENUE soars up to three months

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 02:02 pm
Waiting period for Hyundai VENUE soars up to three months
Hyundai VENUE currently has a waiting period of up to three months

Hyundai VENUE is a strong selling car for the South Korean brand in India. Back in April, the SUV outsold the popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which has garnered over six lakh customers since its debut in 2016. Now, the company has announced that that the VENUE has a waiting period that stretches between two to three months. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a chromed grille and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai VENUE has a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille, a wide air dam, and projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 190mm.

Interiors

It offers five seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

The Hyundai VENUE has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Two airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance

It is offered with three engine choices

In India, the Hyundai VENUE is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 118hp/172Nm, a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill that generates 82hp/114Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that churns out 98.6hp/240Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, an iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information

Hyundai VENUE: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 6.92 lakh for the base E (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 11.78 lakh for the top-spec SX+ Sport DCT (petrol) variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tata Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition previewed in spy shots

Latest News

Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch her skincare line

Entertainment

AIFF to recommend Sunil Chhetri for Khel Ratna award

Sports

Government sets monthly limit of vaccine stocks for private hospitals

India

Heatwave grips Delhi as monsoon plays hide and seek

Delhi

UEFA Euro 2020, quarter-finals: All that you need to know

Sports

Latest Auto News

BMW iX1 electric crossover to break cover by early 2022

Auto

This Jeep Renegade pays tribute to the 'God of Mischief'

Auto

SKODA to deliver select variants of KUSHAQ starting July 12

Auto

2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched at Rs. 2.19 crore

Auto

Bookings of Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback open in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Waiting period for Hyundai CRETA stretches up to five months

Auto

Prior to unveiling, Hyundai Elantra N previewed in teaser images

Auto

Santa Cruz, Hyundai's first-ever pick-up truck, revealed

Auto

Prior to its global debut, Hyundai AX1 micro SUV teased

Auto
Trending Topics