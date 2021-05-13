Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai Verna's mid-tier variants receive wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Hyundai Verna's mid-tier variants receive wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 13, 2021, 05:59 pm
Hyundai Verna's mid-tier variants receive wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Hyundai Verna gets support for wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Hyundai Motor has introduced wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity to select variants of the Verna sedan in India. The S+ and SX trims, which used to come with wired versions of the technology, have now been updated with wireless smartphone connectivity. However, the rest of the features remain unchanged on both the variants. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

Hyundai Verna has an all-LED lighting setup

The Hyundai Verna features an elegant design with a sloping roofline, a large chrome grille, an integrated antenna, and a rear window defogger. For lighting, it houses cornering LED headlights, LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,440mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

It comes with three engine options

The Hyundai Verna is available with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol motor (113hp/144Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (118hp/172Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, iVT, 6-speed automatic torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

There is an 8.0-inch infotainment system

The Hyundai Verna offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a sunroof. It also packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for wired/wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the sedan provides six airbags, electronic stability control, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Hyundai Verna: Pricing and availability

In India, the Hyundai Verna costs Rs. 9.19 lakh for the base E model and goes up to Rs. 15.25 lakh for the top-spec SX (O) Diesel variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

