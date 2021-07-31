Hyundai Stargazer to break cover in 2022; will rival Ertiga

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 08:42 pm

Hyundai Stargazer to be unveiled in Indonesia in 2022

As a rival to Ertiga, South Korean automaker Hyundai will unveil a new MPV codenamed KS in Indonesia next year. The car is likely to be called Stargazer and will share its underpinnings with the India-bound Kia KY. It will have an aggressive design, a 3-row cabin, and shall be offered with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport a blacked-out grille and designer wheels

The Hyundai Stargazer will share its platform with the CRETA and shall have a sculpted hood, a large black grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A window wiper and vertically positioned taillights are likely to grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Two engine options will be available

The Hyundai Stargazer will be offered with a choice of 1.5-liter petrol as well as diesel engines. However, the power figures are yet to be revealed. Transmission duties should be handled by manual as well as automatic gearboxes.

Interiors

Three rows of seats and multiple airbags will be offered

The Hyundai Stargazer is expected to have a 3-row cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers is likely to be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

What about its availability?

The Hyundai Stargazer will make its global debut in Indonesia next year and is expected to arrive in India at a later date. Details related to its pricing here will be announced around that time.