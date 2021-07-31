Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai Stargazer to break cover in 2022; will rival Ertiga
Auto

Hyundai Stargazer to break cover in 2022; will rival Ertiga

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 08:42 pm
Hyundai Stargazer to break cover in 2022; will rival Ertiga
Hyundai Stargazer to be unveiled in Indonesia in 2022

As a rival to Ertiga, South Korean automaker Hyundai will unveil a new MPV codenamed KS in Indonesia next year. The car is likely to be called Stargazer and will share its underpinnings with the India-bound Kia KY. It will have an aggressive design, a 3-row cabin, and shall be offered with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will sport a blacked-out grille and designer wheels

The Hyundai Stargazer will share its platform with the CRETA and shall have a sculpted hood, a large black grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A window wiper and vertically positioned taillights are likely to grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Two engine options will be available

The Hyundai Stargazer will be offered with a choice of 1.5-liter petrol as well as diesel engines. However, the power figures are yet to be revealed. Transmission duties should be handled by manual as well as automatic gearboxes.

Interiors

Three rows of seats and multiple airbags will be offered

The Hyundai Stargazer is expected to have a 3-row cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers is likely to be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

What about its availability?

The Hyundai Stargazer will make its global debut in Indonesia next year and is expected to arrive in India at a later date. Details related to its pricing here will be announced around that time.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Design elements of new Yamaha YZF-R3 revealed in spy images

Latest News

BJP's Babul Supriyo 'quits politics'. Is he joining another party?

Politics

Bipedal robot Cassie runs five kilometers on single charge, untethered

Technology

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 8: Complete report

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Belinda Bencic wins women's singles final

Sports

Apple advises against using bitterant-coated replacement batteries for AirTag

Technology

Latest Auto News

New Royal Enfield Himalayan spied on test; design details revealed

Auto

Toyota Innova Crysta will become costlier starting August 1

Auto

Ahead of launch, Tata Tiago NRG's (facelift) spy images leaked

Auto

Renault KIGER's waiting period extends up to 16 weeks

Auto

Hero MotoCorp teases new Glamour 125 bike with Bluetooth connectivity

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Hyundai News

2022 Hyundai Custo minivan previewed in teaser images

Auto

2022 Hyundai CRETA, with a TUCSON-like grille, spotted testing

Auto

Hyundai CRETA emerges as bestselling SUV in India in June

Auto

Prior to unveiling, details of Hyundai's smallest SUV revealed

Auto

Hyundai ELANTRA N, with a 276hp, 2.0-liter engine, goes official

Auto
Trending Topics