Home / News / Auto News / Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling
Auto

Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 02:30 pm
Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling
MG ONE SUV will be offered in two shades

Prior to its global debut on July 30, MG Motor has revealed the color options of its ONE SUV in teaser images. It will be available in two shades: Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have a head-turning look. It should also offer a feature-loaded cabin and a turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will be built on the SIGMA platform

The MG ONE will be based on the brand's SIGMA modular architecture and shall feature a large blacked-out grille with a 3D pattern, a narrow air dam, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper will grace the rear section of the SUV.

Information

It will be fueled by a 180hp, 1.5-liter engine

The MG ONE should run on a Hector-sourced 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 180hp. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by manual and automatic gearboxes. A diesel mill might also be offered in select markets.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer a sunroof and touchscreen infotainment system

The MG ONE is likely to have a spacious cabin with a sunroof, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors should ensure the passengers' safety. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

MG ONE: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the MG ONE SUV should be announced at the time of its unveiling. If and when it comes to India, the car will take on rivals like the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC armored luxury sedan breaks cover

Latest News

Gujarat: Video showing hundreds of blackbucks crossing road goes viral

India

Statistical analysis of Jurgen Klopp's stint at Liverpool

Sports

'Shang-Chi' trailer: How he wants a normal life, but fails

Entertainment

'2 Phone' review: Video stays with you, song doesn't

Entertainment

Realme Flash smartphone to debut on August 3

Technology

Latest Auto News

Benelli 502C bike launched in India at Rs. 5 lakh

Auto

Hennessey celebrates 30th anniversary with a limited-run Exorcist Camaro

Auto

BMW X7 (facelift) SUV spied on test; design details revealed

Auto

TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh

Auto

Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

MG One's design revealed ahead of its July 30 debut

Auto

Prior to unveiling, MG One SUV previewed in leaked images

Auto

Nissan 400Z sports car to be unveiled on August 17

Auto

Piaggio ONE electric scooter to be available in three variants

Auto

MG Motor News

Key design details of MG Astor revealed in spy images

Auto

Prior to launch, MG Astor SUV previewed in spy shots

Auto

MG6 XPower, with aggressive looks and a hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Auto

Prior to debut, MG Cyberster concept revealed in official images

Auto

MG Hector, Hector Plus SUVs have become costlier in India

Auto
Trending Topics