India EV insurance policies surge 670% April sales jump 75%
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India's electric vehicle (EV) scene is on fire, with EV insurance policies jumping 670% between 2025 and 2026.
More people are choosing eco-friendly rides, and insurers are catching up with new products just for EVs.
Electric car sales are also way up—FADA reports a 75% boost in April compared to last year.
In India EVs only 1% insured
Maharashtra tops the charts for EV insurance, with Maharashtra accounting for 8% of all insured EV cars. Telangana saw the fastest growth at 30%.
Still, EVs only make up about 1% of all insured vehicles: gasoline cars hold most of the market at over two-thirds, followed by diesel, and CNG.
So while things are shifting toward green options, traditional fuels still dominate India's roads.