India EV insurance policies surge 670% April sales jump 75%

In India EVs only 1% insured

Maharashtra tops the charts for EV insurance, with Maharashtra accounting for 8% of all insured EV cars. Telangana saw the fastest growth at 30%.

Still, EVs only make up about 1% of all insured vehicles: gasoline cars hold most of the market at over two-thirds, followed by diesel, and CNG.

So while things are shifting toward green options, traditional fuels still dominate India's roads.