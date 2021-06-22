Home / News / Auto News / Made-in-India Nissan Magnite now exported to Nepal, Indonesia, South Africa
Auto

Made-in-India Nissan Magnite now exported to Nepal, Indonesia, South Africa

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 03:33 pm
Made-in-India Nissan Magnite now exported to Nepal, Indonesia, South Africa
Nissan begins exporting India-made Magnite to foreign markets

Nissan has started exporting its fully made-in-India Magnite subcompact SUV to foreign markets, including Nepal, South Africa, and Indonesia. Between December 2020 and May 2021, the Japanese automaker has produced 15,010 units at the Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu. As many as 13,790 units of the Magnite have been sold in India, while 1,220 units have been exported from the country. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It sports a large grille and all-LED lighting

It has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm

The Nissan Magnite features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, a power antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, split LED taillights, and LED fog lamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black wheel cladding, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information

The vehicle is available with two petrol engine choices

The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated motor that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged mill that delivers 98.6hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

There are two airbags and an 8.0-inch touchscreen panel

The Nissan Magnite has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It also packs quad speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car provides dual airbags, traction control, a 360-degree-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Nissan Magnite: Pricing

In India, it carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.59 lakh for the base XE model and goes up to Rs. 10 lakh for the top-spec XV Premium variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Paul Walker's Toyota Supra sold for around Rs. 4 crore

Latest News

Facebook's Clubhouse clone called Live Audio Rooms makes US debut

Technology

COVAXIN 77.8% effective; government panel reviews Phase III trial data

India

Harley-Davidson to announce a new 1,250cc bike on July 13

Auto

I'm nervous about my OTT debut: Shahid Kapoor

Entertainment

Pace yourselves, Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'Inside Edge 3' is 'coming soon'

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Prior to unveiling, 2022 Toyota Tundra previewed in official image

Auto

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL convertible spotted testing; design details revealed

Auto

Maruti Suzuki to increase prices of its cars from July

Auto

Mercedes commences deliveries of Maybach GLS SUV in India

Auto

Honda Activa 125 available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Nissan Magnite garners 40,000 bookings in India; production ramped up

Auto

Nissan Magnite's waiting period increases by up to six months

Auto

Nissan Magnite's waiting period increases by up to 32 weeks

Auto

Nissan Magnite garners 15,000 bookings in just 15 days

Auto