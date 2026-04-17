Indian automakers endorse CAFE III rules starting April 2027

CAFE III annual cuts until 2032

With CAFE III, carmakers need to improve their fleet's emissions every year through 2031-32 (i.e., up to March 31, 2032).

After some debate over small cars, the targets were tweaked, making things a bit easier for lighter vehicles and stricter for heavier ones.

There's also extra focus on electric and hybrid cars, with special credits to encourage more of them on the roads.

Interestingly, no automaker asked for more time; everyone seems ready to roll with these changes.