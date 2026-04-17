Indian automakers endorse CAFE III rules starting April 2027
Big news for anyone interested in greener cars: Indian automakers have agreed to the proposed CAFE III standards, which kick in from April 2027.
These rules are all about cutting down CO2 emissions from passenger car fleets, and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is calling it a fair step toward cleaner driving and better fuel economy.
CAFE III annual cuts until 2032
With CAFE III, carmakers need to improve their fleet's emissions every year through 2031-32 (i.e., up to March 31, 2032).
After some debate over small cars, the targets were tweaked, making things a bit easier for lighter vehicles and stricter for heavier ones.
There's also extra focus on electric and hybrid cars, with special credits to encourage more of them on the roads.
Interestingly, no automaker asked for more time; everyone seems ready to roll with these changes.